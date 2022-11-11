Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station.

On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike.

A man told them he and another person, Rocky Leal, were at the Exxon when they got into an argument.

According to an affidavit, Leal pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot.

The man said he got into his car with a woman to leave, and that’s when someone else handed Leal an assault rifle, according to police.

Leal allegedly fired multiple shots, shooting the man and woman as they drove away.

They were both taken to Regional One for their injuries, records show.

On Nov. 8, the man identified Leal as the shooter.

Leal is a convicted felon for vehicular homicide in 2009, records show.

He’s now charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, employment of firearm w/i to commit a felony, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession if a firearm, and vandalism.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: