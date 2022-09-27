Man allegedly shot at car with 2 kids inside during road rage incident on I-40

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car with two kids inside during a road rage incident.

On Sept. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault.

A man and woman said they were traveling westbound on I-40 with two children in the car when a Jeep Patriot cut them off, according to an affidavit.

The driver of the Jeep allegedly shot at them near Perkins and Given Road.

The woman, who was riding in the passenger seat, was able to the Jeep’s tag number.

A police database identified Chance Lewis, 18, as a person of interest in the incident, records show.

The woman identified Lewis in a photo lineup.

Lewis is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, records show.

