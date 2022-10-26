Man allegedly shot at coworker after chasing him down I-240

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his coworker near a Memphis interstate following an argument.

The incident happened Aug. 27, when a man reported he had been involved in an argument with his coworker about vehicles during a lunch break.

According to an affidavit, when the employee left, he noticed his coworker following him and driving erratically.

The employee said he tried to get away from the coworker, identified as Brian Nunally, 26, several times to no avail.

When the man acted like he was going to exit the interstate, Nunally passed and exited in front of him, the affidavit said.

The employee did not get off the interstate and continued driving.

Moments later, Nunally reportedly pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and at I-240 and Poplar and pulled out a handgun.

He fired approximately five shots at the victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim fled to a police station to file a report.

He identified Nunally as the man who shot at him.

Nunally is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony, records show.

