Man allegedly shot into ex-girlfriend’s car with 3 kids inside, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into his ex-girlfriend’s car while three children were inside.

The incident happened June 1 in the 4700 block of Knight Arnold Road.

A man and woman were traveling with three kids in the car when the woman’s ex-boyfriend and another person began following and shooting at them, according to an affidavit.

The woman told Memphis Police (MPD) that she saw a white sedan following them.

When she pulled over, she saw her ex-boyfriend and another person in the backseat, records show.

She said she saw them put on black ski masks before jumping out of the vehicle and shooting into her car.

According to the affidavit, the man in the car was shot in the leg and taken to Regional One.

Text messages showed threats from her ex-boyfriend before the shooting that read, “If I have to find you wherever you with it’s going to be a real f***** problem” and “you need to be worried about yo family safety,” police said.

The man and woman identified the ex-boyfriend, Billy Curtis, 28, and the other suspect during a photo lineup.

Curtis is charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony, records show.

