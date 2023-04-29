Man allegedly shot in head at local Clark Co. bar, reports say

A man was reportedly shot in the head at a local business in Clark County Saturday overnight, according to the initial emergency call.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police responded to 2288 South Yellow Springs Street, the location of Wayside Tavern, at around 1:39 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

The initial 911 call reportedly stated that the man was shot in the head, dispatchers told responding Springfield police over emergency scanners. The man was “still breathing;” however, it was “unknown if the shooter [was] still there.”

When officers and deputies arrived, conflicting information was relayed back to dispatch over scanners. One set of crews stated that the victim appeared to have been shot in the head as the 911 caller stated. However, investigating law enforcement agents received reports that the victim was hit in the head with a baton instead.

The incident reportedly “happened outside” by the pool table, according to information the caller gave to dispatch.

The severity of his condition is currently unknown.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the incident, according to Springfield Dispatch. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

Dispatches for both the sheriff’s office and city police department could not confirm any of the reports heard over emergency scanners.

