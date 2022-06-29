Man who allegedly shot at kayakers pleads not guilty

Jun. 29—A Whitefish man accused of shooting at a group of kayakers on Lower Stillwater Lake earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of assault with a weapon.

Jeffrey Allen Smith, 48, was arraigned in Flathead County District Court on June 28, appearing before Judge Amy Eddy. She scheduled an omnibus hearing for Sept. 28 with a pretrial conference to follow on Oct. 19.

Smith was charged with four counts of felony assault with a weapon after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call made by one of the kayakers on June 18. Arriving deputies reported hearing gunshots as they closed in on a boat launch in the area.

After arresting Smith on scene, deputies inspected his parked minivan, finding "numerous firearms and ammunition" inside, court documents said. They also reported recovering about 15 shotgun casings on the ground between the minivan and lake.

Following his arrest, the kayakers returned to shore and recounted diving into the water to avoid gunshots, according to court documents.

Initially held on a $100,000 bond, Smith has since been released — with conditions — from county jail on his own recognizance. Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

