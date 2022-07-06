Man allegedly shot and killed cousin over using his shower, records show

A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing his cousin.

On June 10, a man told Memphis Police his roommate had been shot in the upstairs bedroom at their home in the 4800 block of Chesterwood Court, according to an affidavit.

The roommate reportedly got into an argument with his cousin, Tyquavious Earvin, about going into Earvin’s room to use the shower.

The cousins argued outside before going back into the apartment and heading upstairs.

According to police, the roommate heard Earvin yelling, “Yeah, yeah,” before he heard a gunshot.

The roommate ran outside, followed by Earvin, who began pacing back and forth before running away.

The roommate went back inside the found the other man bleeding, police said.

A shell casing was found on the floor at the doorway to Earvin’s room, where the victim was shot.

Earvin’s father arrived and rushed the victim to a fire station, according to the affidavit.

He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Earvin is charged with second-degree murder and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony, records show.

