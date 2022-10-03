Man allegedly shot, killed cousin in Kansas City home days after physical altercation

A 26-year-old man is charged with murder in the shooting death of another man, identified as his cousin in court papers, after authorities found the 30-year-old gunshot victim mortally wounded in the bathroom of a Kansas City apartment on Friday morning.

Michael L. Young, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Antwon Jones, records filed in Jackson County Circuit Court show. As of Monday, Young was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. Friday to the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Jones was located inside the bathtub, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Young, whose mother resides in the apartment, showed up that morning and knocked on the window, asking to be let inside. Afterward, Young and Jones spoke briefly in the living room before walking to the back of the apartment, authorities allege in charging documents.

One witness reported that Young and Jones had been involved in a physical fight about 10 days prior to the shooting, though authorities reported that the nature of that argument was unclear. Right before the shooting, she allegedly overheard Young say: “You (going to) put that on me like that,” according to court papers.

Several gunshots were heard. Young was then seen leaving the apartment, authorities allege, and was arrested later that night on the front lawn as police responded to a report of a suspicious person near the building.

During a police interview, Young allegedly told detectives he was speaking with Jones when he saw what appeared to be a gun magazine sticking out of Jones’ hoodie pocket. Young reported that he pulled his own gun and fired after he saw him “reaching,” then left the apartment, according to court records.

Investigators counted at least three spent shell casings at the scene. Jones had apparent gunshot wounds to his chest, according to court papers.

Young allegedly told detectives he dumped his gun in a wooded area after being driven away from the apartment. Court papers did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf as of Monday.

Family of Jones told The Star this week that Jones, the oldest of six siblings, was a goofball who enjoyed spending his free time with loved ones. His brother, Diante Clark, recalled one of the last memories of his older brother was going out for ice cream and Jones offering his cheesecake-flavored scoop to his young niece.

“Family was his first priority,” Clark told The Star, adding. “Overall, I want justice for this situation.”

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed to this report.