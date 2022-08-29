Man allegedly shot at Memphis Police officer before crashing into Toyota dealership, records show

A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a Memphis Police officer.

The incident happened Aug. 26 around 4 a.m. near Hickory Hill and Winchester.

A Memphis Police officer who was on patrol in a marked squad car notified dispatch that someone in an SUV fired shots at him, according to an affidavit.

The officer was traveling north on Hickory Hill at the time of the shooting, and the suspect was traveling south.

According to police, responding officers saw the SUV speeding down Winchester toward Riverdale.

Eventually, police located the SUV crashed on top of two vehicles at Principle Toyota in the 7300 block of Winchester.

A man got out and ran towards a wooded area in the back of the dealership, according to the affidavit.

Police chased the suspect, and K-9 and aviation units responded.

He was located and arrested before being taken to Regional One for treatment.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, identified as Jonathan Rivers, get out of the SUV after the crash and run through the parking lot, police said.

Further video showed Rivers in the SUV at a Mobil gas station on Holmes Road.

When the officer passes the gas station, a muzzle flash can be seen coming from the driver’s side of the SUV, according to the affidavit.

When the SUV leaves, the officer can be seen turning around and following the vehicle.

Four shell casings were found at the scene.

The officer further identified Rivers as the person seen fleeing the SUV after the crash, police said.

A rifle was found in the front passenger compartment.

Rivers is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

