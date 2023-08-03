Man who allegedly shot outside Jewish school charged with attempted murder

A man accused of firing a gun outside a Jewish school in Memphis on Monday has been charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Joel Alejandro Bowman, 33, tried to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy while armed but, when he couldn't, fired several shots outside the school before driving away, according to police. A Memphis police officer stopped Bowman's pickup truck about an hour later and Bowman allegedly got out of the vehicle with a gun.

The officer shot Bowman and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Nobody at the school was injured. Bowman was later identified as a former student at Margolin Hebrew Academy.

"Today, agents secured and served Bowman with warrants, charging him with one count each of Carrying Weapons on School Property, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm During the Commission or Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony, and Assault Against a First Responder," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Bowman was still hospitalized when he was charged. Officials did not provide an update on his condition.

