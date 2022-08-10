Man allegedly shot into own car during attempted theft at gas station, police say

A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into his own car after someone jumped inside it at a gas station.

On Aug. 9, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station in the 2800 block of S. Perkins just before 1 a.m.

According to an affidavit, a man identified as Kenneth Petty told them he left his 2018 Chevrolet Trax running while he went into the store.

He said he saw someone get into his car.

Petty was armed with a 9mm handgun, and fired the weapon as the suspect got into the vehicle, police said.

He told police he shot into the vehicle to prevent theft.

After being taken into custody, he told police he had a friend take the gun before officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Police found 19 shell casings at the gas station.

A juvenile sustained gunshot wounds to the ear and shoulder during the incident, records show.

Petty was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

