Man who allegedly shot at police near Volunteer Park appears in court

A man who was arrested after reportedly shooting at police in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Seattle police say 58-year-old Damon Lee Baker opened fire on officers, then led them on a two-hour search through a north Capitol Hill neighborhood near Volunteer Park on Sunday night.

Police responded to the neighborhood after several 911 callers reported a man wearing a trench coat peering into windows and trying to break into homes with a rock.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

When police tried to pull over Baker’s car, he reportedly shot at them and sped away.

Hours later, police saw Baker’s vehicle again on 15th Avenue East. He ran off, hiding behind houses, but police were eventually able to get him to surrender.

Baker is now facing multiple counts of assault and burglary and a judge has set his bond at $500,000.

Authorities said he has a criminal history, is a threat to the public, and is unlikely to appear at his next court date, which is set for next week.