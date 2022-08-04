Man allegedly shot step-daughter’s fiancee during argument, police say

A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed in north Shelby County.

The shooting happened Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of Maiden Grass Drive.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting with injuries call and made contact with a man outside the home who identified himself as Warrick Tennial, according to an affidavit.

Tennial said, “I shot him in self-defense,” according to police.

A deputy asked where the weapon was, and Tennial said it was on his hip.

The deputy seized a Springfield Armory XD-45 handgun and detained Tennial without incident.

According to the affidavit, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of the master bathroom.

A shell casing was found on the couch in the living room, and live rounds were found on the floor of the living room and the driveway.

A woman at the home told police she and her fiancee had been arguing for several hours before she called her mother to come help her get out of the house, police said.

She said her mother and Tennial both arrived and tried to separate her and the victim.

Tennial and the victim then allegedly began fighting until Tennial grabbed a gun and shot him, according to the affidavit.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Tennial was taken to 201 Poplar to give a statement.

He said he went to the home with his wife to help his step-daughter leave during a conflict between her and the victim, police said.

He said they began arguing and pushing and shoving each other.

Tennial told police the victim threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit.

Tennial admitted to shooting the victim in the chest before going outside, where deputies found him.

He said the victim had been known to carry a gun but he did not see one on him or any other weapons.

Tennial is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show.

