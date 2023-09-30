Man who allegedly shot TPD officer faces new charges in separate home invasion, shooting

A 25-year-old who allegedly shot a police officer in an ambush during a residential burglary Monday is facing another attempted murder charge in a separate home invasion and shooting that occurred about an hour earlier.

John'Darious Wright, of Quincy, was charged a day after allegedly opening fire on a Tallahassee Police Department officer as TPD responded to a drug-related burglary at the Villas of Westridge on Sandpiper Street off West Tharpe Street at about 2:30 a.m.

The Leon County Sherriff's Office responded to a separate home invasion and shooting that left a man injured at 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of Cypress Point Road. The sheriff's office said Monday "at this time, there is no indication the two cases are connected."

However, at 8 p.m. Friday, LCSO announced a "significant development" in the ongoing investigation, noting that Wright had been identified as the prime suspect in that case and would face additional charges "following a thorough investigation, involving the examination of physical evidence and interviews with witnesses."

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Angela Green-Sherrod said she could provide no other details about the case or the evidence that led to his arrest.

"At the time there was no connection, and now there is," she told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Wright currently remains in custody at the Leon County Detention Facility. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of burglary of a residence with battery, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

"The Leon County Sheriff's Office continues to work closely with other agencies to pursue leads and gather evidence related to this case," the agency wrote in an online case update.

TPD continues to search for two other individuals who were involved in the robbery that led to the officer's shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574 – TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man who shot Tallahassee officer faces new charge in earlier incident