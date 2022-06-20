Man allegedly shot into upstairs neighbor’s apartment with kids inside, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into his upstairs neighbors’ apartment.

The incident happened June 19, when a woman called Memphis Police officers to an apartment in the 1500 block of Canterbury Lane.

She told police she heard gunshots and that several bullets went through the floor of her apartment, according to an affidavit.

Her husband and two babies were inside the apartment at the time.

No one was injured.

Police determined the bullets came from another apartment.

Officers detained a man identified as Steven M. Hargis in that apartment, as well as his 2-year-old child, records show.

The toddler’s mother then arrived at the scene. The apartment is under her name, police said.

She told police Hargis was babysitting while she was at work.

Police took photos of the bullet holes in the apartment’s ceiling, as well as the neighbor’s apartment floor.

Police found an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm pistol in Hargis’s apartment, records show.

All shell casings were discovered in a trash can in the kitchen.

Hargis refused to speak with investigators.

He was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

Hargis is charged with five counts of Reckless Endangerment and five counts of Aggravated Assault, police said.

