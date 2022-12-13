Man allegedly shot at victim before arguing at gas station

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at someone then arguing with him at a local gas station.

On Nov. 27, Memphis Police responded to Gage Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for an aggravated assault.

A man told an officer he had been shot in the face while driving on Frank Avenue and Third Street, according to an affidavit.

The man said he got into an argument with the suspect at an Exxon in the 2100 block of Third Street.

Surveillance footage showed the men arguing on the parking lot.

According to the affidavit, the suspect left around 9:20 p.m. and went toward Frank Avenue.

On Dec. 12, police identified Clement Chandler as the person responsible for shooting at the victim.

He identified Chandler as the shooter in a photo lineup, records show.

Chandler was taken into custody at his home on Frank Avenue and brought in for questioning.

According to police, Chandler said he fired shots in the air to scare the victim away.

Chandler is charged with attempted second-degree murder and employ firearm w/i to commit a felony, records show.

