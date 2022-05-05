Man allegedly shot into Whitehaven home with ex-girlfriend, baby inside

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a home in Whitehaven with multiple people inside.

On May 3, Memphis police responded to a home in the 5400 bock of Vander Oak Drive after a shooting call.

Six people, including an infant, were inside the home when it was shot, according to an affidavit.

A woman in the home told police she woke up to someone shooting at her front door.

She said she grabbed a gun and returned fire, hitting one of the suspects, police said.

She identified a second suspect during the shooting as Xzavier Moore.

Two other people in the home showed investigators texts from Moore that read, “You better get your daughter out of that house,” and “I hope you can duck hollow points,” the affidavit said.

Both victims said Moore had been making threats to show up at the home earlier that day.

Another person in the home told police that he saw Moore approach the front door with another suspect dressed in all black with a white shirt around his face.

He said he heard Moore yell, “Shoot now!”, before a gunshot hit the door, police said.

One victim then identified Moore as her ex-boyfriend.

He’s charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of possession of firearm during a dangerous felony, and six counts of aggravated assault, records show.

