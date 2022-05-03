Man who allegedly shot woman with his child present arrested in Hartford

A man who allegedly shot a woman while he had his juvenile child with him, was arrested in Hartford on Tuesday.

The Norwich Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 7:30 a.m. on East Main Street in Norwich, where they found a female victim with a gunshot wound through her left leg.

The suspect had reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

With the assistance of Hartford police and the Connecticut State Police, the suspect was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. in Hartford. The juvenile was also located safe and unharmed.

According to police, the female victim is being treated at Backus Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Reichard at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 3157, by email sreichard@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 Ext. 4. All information will be confidential.