Man allegedly shot woman for refusing to give him a ride, Memphis police say

A man was arrested for shooting a woman after she refused several times to give him a ride.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene at Thomas Street and North Watkins Street.

The caller told police that she was shot, and needed help.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who said a man, later identified as Quinton McNeil, knocked on her door and asked for a ride.

The woman refused to give a ride and asked McNeil to stop knocking on her door, court documents showed.

McNeil refused to leave, so the woman left her apartment, and got inside her 2011 Nissan Altima to inform apartment security.

As she drove away, McNeil fired a gunshot.

The bullet hit her shoulder and shattered the Altima’s rear glass, according to an affidavit.

The woman was taken to Regional One.

MPD recovered several handgun shell casings from the scene, police said.

The woman positively identified McNeil in a six-person lineup.

Quinton McNeil was arrested and charged with criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission to commit a dangerous felony, vandalism of property $1,000 or less, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Quinton McNeil has a court date on Sep. 2.

