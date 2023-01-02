Man allegedly sideswipes South Windsor police vehicle while driving with open beer can

A man who was charged with drinking while driving allegedly sideswiped an on-duty police officer’s vehicle in South Windsor.

Jeffrey S. Walker was driving on Route 5 near the intersection with Ellington Road, allegedly with an open beer can in his center console, when he sideswiped a police vehicle as two South Windsor police officers were conducting a traffic stop, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Walker’s vehicle was stopped a short distance up the road, he allegedly failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody, police said.

Walker, 34, of South Windsor, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; failure to drive in the proper lane; drinking while driving; and failure to move or slow for an emergency vehicle in the Thursday incident. He is free on a $5,000 bond, police said.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court in Manchester on Jan. 23, police said.