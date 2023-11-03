Man allegedly smashes windshield of parked El Paso police car after exiting jail

A man just released from jail allegedly walked out and smashed the windshield of a parked police patrol car in front of the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, officials said.

Jacob Payan, 20, of San Elizario, is accused of harebrained criminal mischief on Wednesday night, Nov. 1, in the 600 block of E. Overland Avenue in front of the jail and the police Central Regional Command Center, police said.

Jacob Payan allegedly vandalized a parked El Paso police patrol car on Wednesday night after he was released from the El Paso County Jail on Overland Avenue in Downtown.

Earlier that day, El Paso Community College police had arrested Payan and booked him into jail on charges of failure to identify and theft of property over $750, according to police and jail log.

Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta decided to free Payan on a personal recognizance bond, which requires no money and only a promise not to commit other crimes and show up to court.

At 8:55 p.m., police received a call after witnesses allegedly saw Payan climb onto the parked police car, stomp on the windshield and shatter it before running off, police said.

Officers soon found and arrested Payan about four blocks away in the 200 block of East Mills near the Cortez Building, police said.

Payan was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief (causing more than $750 but less than $2,500 in damage). He was booked again and, on Thursday, remained jailed under a $5,000 bond.

