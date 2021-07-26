Man allegedly spit on first-responders, doctor

Jul. 26—MANKATO — A homeless man allegedly spit on a Mankato police officer, paramedic and emergency room doctor.

Police and paramedics responded to a man who walked into a Mankato gas station with a head injury around 11:50 p.m. July 18. Kody William Roberts, 25, said he had been assaulted and reportedly resisted paramedics' attempt to treat him.

Roberts spat in a paramedic's face and tried to bite a police officer's hand, according to a court complaint. After he was taken to the hospital, Roberts allegedly spat on a doctor and the officer he previously tried to bite.

Roberts was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on an officer and two counts of gross misdemeanor assault.