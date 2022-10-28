Man who allegedly stabbed Fresno car dealership employee almost killed a woman in 2019

The man who Fresno Police believe to be responsible for stabbing an employee inside the Fresno Lithia Ford Dealership this week was arrested three years ago for nearly killing after stabbing another person.

Manuel Bracker, 36, was identified Thursday by Fresno Police as the suspect who stabbed a Lithia Ford Dealership employee on Wednesday morning.

Bracker also repeatedly stabbed a 63-year-old homeless woman in March 2019 because he believed that she was a cannibal, former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said then.

Lt. Bill Dooley confirmed Friday that Bracker was arrested for the stabbing in 2019 and again this week.

Bracker was sentenced to two years at Wasco State Prison following the 2019 stabbing after pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to online court records.

He was still in custody until at least Sept. 15, 2021, records say.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the 2019 case on Friday, saying they were organizing a news conference next week, according to spokesperson Taylor Long.

Court records show Bracker’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

In Bracker’s latest alleged attack, Fresno Police said he walked inside the car dealership on Wednesday morning then repeatedly stabbed a 56-year-old man.

That victim was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable but critical condition.

Bracker, who police said is homeless, initially fled the scene toward Highway 41 and down an embankment near Barstow Avenue, but was eventually detained by police after he surrendered.

Police determined there was not a previous connection between Bracker and the Lithia Ford victim.

Bracker’s victim from violent attack in 2019 bled out from the neck on the floor of a Fresno grocery store but managed to survive.