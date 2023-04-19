Man who allegedly stabbed three in Quincy home invasion arrested

Quincy police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed three people during a ‘targeted’ home invasion Sunday night.

Michael Campbell was arrested in Boston Wednesday by Quincy police detectives and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. He will face charges of home invasion, armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possessing ammunition without an FID card charges.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Quincy Police responded to a possible home invasion at 400 Block of Granite Street. According to police, it was reported that gunshots were fired and multiple people were stabbed.

Upon arrival, police located four people inside, three of which were suffering from stab wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police say the home was specifically targeted by Campbell.

Campbell will be arraigned in Quincy District Court Thursday.

