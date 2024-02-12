Man who allegedly stabbed wife to death in Pembroke Pines identified

The 62-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their Pembroke Pines on Thursday has been identified as Jorge Jose Sancler.

Sancler is facing one count of second-degree murder in the death of the woman and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a second victim, the police department said in a news release Saturday. They did not provide additional information about the second victim.

Pembroke Pines Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive West in the Grand Palms neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m. One of Sancler and his wife’s five children who was home at the time told officers at the scene that his father stabbed his mother and that Sancler locked himself in the garage, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit.

Sancler’s wife’s name is redacted in the affidavit. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m., the affidavit said. The children were removed from the home and received cautionary medical treatment.

Pembroke Pines SWAT officials forced entry into the garage shortly after 8 a.m., the affidavit said. Sancler was also injured and taken to a hospital, though details of his injuries and how he was injured are redacted in the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed Sancler on Saturday morning at a location that is redacted in the affidavit, and what he told them is also redacted in the affidavit.

The police department said Sancler “is in the custody of law enforcement officers.” Broward jail records do not show he was an inmate as of Monday night. He was not in the Broward County jail as of Monday evening.