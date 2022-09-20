Man allegedly stalked woman with Airtag, sent harassing texts, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly stalking and harassing a woman while tracking her with an Airtag.

On July 20, a woman reported to the Memphis Police Department (MPD) that she had been getting alerts on her iPhone that detected the presence of an Airtag.

According to an affidavit, the alerts had been coming since February.

The woman searched her vehicle and found an Airtag belonging to Joseph Martin, police said.

Martin, 51, allegedly tracked the woman’s movements and sent pictures of her whereabouts.

The woman said she had been receiving inappropriate and uncomfortable text messages from Martin as well, police said.

On Aug. 10, the woman identified Martin in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with stalking, harassment, and electronic tracking of a motor vehicle, records show.

