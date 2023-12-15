Man allegedly steals from Alabama Power Company, leads police on chase: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man allegedly involved in multiple reported thefts led police on a foot chase Thursday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile business caught selling alcohol to someone underage: MPD

Officers were on the 1000 block of East Dublin Street when they saw a man who matched the description of a “be on the Lookout” notice related to a theft. When officers walked toward the man, he ran, according to an MPD news release.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

This led to a short chase before the man was arrested.

During the investigation, it was found that the man, later identified as 29-year-old Darius Goldsmith, had allegedly been involved in multiple thefts from the Alabama Power Company.

UPDATE: False police report filed in alleged Mobile robbery case

Goldsmith was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail. He is charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing, failure to obey, attempt to elude and resisting arrest.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: $5,000 reward offered in case of man killed by stray bullet in Prichard, family searches for answers

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.