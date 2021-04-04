Man allegedly steals police patrol car with hands cuffed behind his back

Louise Hall
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Lawrence, Kansas, police department vehicle&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Lawrence, Kansas, police department vehicle

(Getty Images)

A Florida man in police custody in Kansas made an unusual getaway when he stole a patrol car while he had his hands cuffed behind his back, reports say.

Joshua Swartwout, 23, was being brought to a local detention facility on Saturday by Kansas Highway Patrol following a pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle, KAKE reports.

During the transportation, the highway patrol officer pulled over to assist a motorcycle crash on the K-25 by Atwood, the county seat of Rawlins County, the outlet reported.

Mr Swartwout then allegedly gained control of the trooper’s patrol vehicle and drove off, speeding southbound on K-25 with his hands still cuffed.

Local units are said to have pursued the vehicle which then drove west on I-70 before running out of gas near the town of Edson, around an hour’s drive away.

Read more:

The suspect was quickly apprehended after making an escape on foot and was then transported to Sherman County Jail without further incident, reports said.

Officers say there were no injuries reported and the highway patrol vehicle did not sustain any damage during the incident.

