Man allegedly stole $8K worth of football equipment from Central High School, Memphis police say

The high school football coach caught the suspect trying to resell the stolen equipment.

On Dec. 27, 2021, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary call at Central High School, which is in the 300 block of Bellevue Boulevard.

The caller reported that the stolen items consisted of:

$50 cash

A Sportscope video camera

$950 monitor

6 Douglass football shoulder pads

13 Schutt shoulder pads

7 Flex football helmets

13 Riddell helmets were taken

A total of $8,590 was taken, according to an affidavit.

On Jan. 15, a witness witnessed the suspect, later identified as Ke’Von Henderson, selling the stolen helmets at the Kroc Center, which is in the 800 block of East Parkway.

William Wright, the football coach, was alerted and immediately recognized the helmets.

Wright positively identified Henderson in a six-person lineup.

Kevon Henderson was charged with burglary of a building.

