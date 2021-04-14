Man allegedly stole car, fled police

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 14—LE CENTER — A man allegedly left his own vehicle behind when he stole a car from rural Le Sueur County, then fled from police.

Seth Richard Roxberg, 49, of Belle Plaine, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft and fleeing police as well as marijuana possession Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A car with no exhaust was stolen from a yard on Cannon River Road southeast of Le Center early Saturday morning. A van registered to Roxberg was left in the driveway.

The stolen car was spotted soon after in Montgomery. The driver pulled over then fled as a police officer approached, according to a court complaint.

The pursuit continued into New Prague and ended after stop sticks were deployed and deflated the car's tires.

Roxberg reportedly had marijuana in his pocket.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Capital One Financial a Buy?

    Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is one of the largest banks in the country in terms of assets, with about $363 billion under management as of the end of 2020. While it does have branches, primarily throughout the mid-Atlantic region, it is best known as a credit card issuer. As such, it makes most of its revenue -- about 60% -- from lending money for credit card purchases, generating revenue from interest and swipe fees.

  • Asian-American businesses suffer outsized pandemic toll

    After it shut down for two months last year, Jan-Ie Low and her family reduced the hours at their Las Vegas restaurant and converted much of their dining room into a food delivery hub. "If you don't adapt, you're going to be left behind," said Low, whose family has owned the SATAY Thai Bistro & Bar for more than 15 years. COVID-19 is hitting business owned by Asian Americans on multiple fronts.

  • Stocks Decline As Traders Take Some Profits After Rally

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle back above the $60 level after an attack on Iran’s key nuclear plant.

  • Goldman profit smashes expectations on booming investment banking

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday easily beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit, as the U.S. investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity and a coronavirus-driven boom in stock market trading. Overall investment banking revenue rose 73% to $3.77 billion, its highest since 2010, while equities trading surged 68% as a jump in trading by ordinary investors fed stock market volatility. Global investment banking fee hit an all-time record of $39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

  • JPMorgan Posts Investment-Banking Surge While Loans Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dealmakers just helped usher in the firm’s best quarter on record, but shares fell as the bank warned that loan demand remains tepid.Investment-banking fees soared 57%, beating analysts’ estimates and boosting net income to $14.3 billion, the most JPMorgan has ever earned in a single quarter. A larger-than-expected reserve release added to the windfall as the bank determined it didn’t need as much socked away for future loan losses.Government stimulus programs and potentially massive infrastructure spending mean “the economy has the potential to have extremely robust, multiyear growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement. But, he said, loan demand is still “challenged.”Dimon said last week in his annual letter to shareholders that he’s optimistic the pandemic will end with a U.S. economic rebound that could last at least two years. He pointed to an “extraordinary” amount of spending power from both consumers and corporations as the country opens back up.Still, investors are keen for signs that banks will soon expand their loan portfolios. Across the industry, credit-card balances have been dwindling and deposits soaring as a result of trillions of dollars of stimulus. Businesses have also been reluctant to borrow until the pace of the economic recovery becomes clearer.At JPMorgan, loans fell 4% from a year earlier, driven by a 14% drop in card loans. Shares of the company slipped 0.8% to $152.90 at 7:48 a.m. in early New York trading.Investment BankingInvestment-banking fees jumped to $2.99 billion, topping the $2.59 billion analysts were expecting. The bank posted a $5.2 billion reserve release, a metric Dimon said is not considered “core or recurring profits.”Equity underwriting more than tripled to $1.06 billion, beating expectations as JPMorgan rode the wave in activity driven in part by a slew of special purpose acquisition companies that went public in the first quarter. The New York-based bank ranked 10th by volume in SPAC underwriting for the period, and fifth for global equity underwriting overall. Analysts had predicted the trend would boost revenue 176% in the first quarter for the five biggest U.S. banks.The bank’s traders generated $9.05 billion of revenue in the first quarter, up 25% from a year earlier and exceeding analysts’ expectations. That included a 47% increase in equities and a 15% jump in fixed income. Trading revenue remained elevated after a banner year as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets and sent volatility soaring.The firm increased its full-year 2021 adjusted expense outlook to $70 billion, from $69 billion expected in February. Non-interest expenses were $18.7 billion in the first quarter, up 12% from a year earlier.Also in JPMorgan’s first-quarter earnings:Net interest income was $12.9 billion, down 11% from a year earlier. The firm’s outlook for 2021 NII is about $55 billion.Total revenue was $32.3 billion in the first quarter, up 14% from a year earlier.The overhead ratio, a measure of profitability, was 58% in the quarter, up from 55% in the fourth quarter.(Updates with details on reserve release, trading, expenses and revenue beginning in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Morning After: Both Apple and Samsung have launch events planned for April

    Today’s headlines: Both Apple and Samsung announce launch events for April, the first major PS5 update will roll out starting today and Microsoft's new 'Modern' accessories include its first webcam in years.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • 'Prime suspect' and his father arrested in 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Kremlin coy on Putin-Biden summit, warns against U.S. sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it was too early to talk tangibly about U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to meet President Vladimir Putin, and the Kremlin told Washington not to impose any new sanctions on Moscow, according to the RIA news agency. Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday, proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes and told Moscow to reduce tensions over Ukraine triggered by a Russian military build-up. Moscow's U.S. ties slumped to a new post-Cold War low last month after Biden said he thought Putin was a "killer" and Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultations.

  • A grieving daughter dropped her toy. A president gave it back.

    United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • Fact check: No evidence DMX's heart attack was caused by COVID-19 vaccine

    Claims that DMX's death is linked to the COVID-19 are unfounded and stem from a gossip celebrity news site that quotes an unnamed family member.

  • Mass. doctor's messages to people who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    The CDC and FDA both agreed to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • GOP senator says bipartisan infrastructure group wants to double Biden's spending on roads and bridges

    Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he was in the midst of drafting an "alternative" to President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar jobs package.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.

  • Fauci defended pausing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine rollout but said those who already got the shot shouldn't worry

    US authorities urged a pause in the vaccine's rollout Tuesday, citing an "abundance of caution" over six cases of blood clots in vaccinated people.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years is a Vegas heist with Dave Bautista squaring off against an undead tiger

    Zack Snyder directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming zombie film for Netflix, which will be part of a larger universe. It debuts on May 21.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • GOP donors and lawmakers reportedly discussed how to tackle big tech during an RNC event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

    Republicans discussed a "strategy on social media and big tech" at the former president's Florida resort, CNBC reported.