Man allegedly stole cash box from local club, Memphis police say
Memphis Police released photos of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a local club.
The robbery happened March 27 at Live Entertainment Lounge Club on East Shelby Drive.
MPD responded to a shooting that happened outside the club.
Surveillance video showed a man kicking in the money room door inside the lounge and taking a cash box with a large sum of money, police said.
Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.
No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.
Call 901.528.CASH with tips.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
