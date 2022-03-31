Man allegedly stole cash box from local club, Memphis police say

Memphis Police released photos of a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a local club.

The robbery happened March 27 at Live Entertainment Lounge Club on East Shelby Drive.

MPD responded to a shooting that happened outside the club.

Surveillance video showed a man kicking in the money room door inside the lounge and taking a cash box with a large sum of money, police said.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

