Man allegedly stole food, cash from multiple fast food restaurants and stores, Memphis police say

A man is behind bars after multiple robberies at local businesses, including several fast food restaurants and an auto parts store.

On March 2, Memphis police responded to a burglary at Jr. Fish and Chicken, 3196 Austin Peay.

A suspect forced the drive-thru window open and took cash drawers containing over $400, police said.

The next day, a nearby Popeyes was burglarized in the same way.

A suspect forced open the drive-thru window and took a cash register.

On March 7, officers responded to a burglary at Little Caesars Pizza, 3287 Austin Peay.

According to an affidavit, the suspect entered through the drive-thru window and took $100 in cash from the register.

Video surveillance showed the same man from other area burglaries, the affidavit said.

A vehicle used in the robbery, a grey Volvo S60, was also captured on video.

Two days later, officers responded to a shoplifting call at Advance Auto Parts at 3585 Elvis Presley Blvd.

A car battery valued at $220 was stolen.

Cell phone pictures taken by staff of the suspect’s vehicle showed a grey Volvo S60, records show.

A week later, four businesses were robbed: Popeyes, 1430 Brooks Rd.; Millbranch Fish, 3639 Millbranch Rd.; Tobacco Plus, 4632 Millbranch Rd.; and Wendy’s at 3990 S. Third St.

According to the affidavit, video evidence showed the same man committing the burglaries on the same night and using a grey Volvo S60.

Nothing was stolen from the Popeyes restaurant, but a large amount of damage to the countertop over the safe and the safe itself was reported, police said.

The estimated cost of repairs is reportedly $10,000.

At Millbranch Fish, the suspect broke in through a front door and tried to take the register but was unsuccessful.

At Tobacco Plus, the back door was kicked in and the suspect took 15 cartons of cigarettes and $400 in cash, police said.

The suspect reportedly tried to steal the safe from Wendy’s but was unsuccessful.

Instead, police said he stole $500 worth of food.

Police responded to two burglaries on March 17 at a local Subway and a business in the 1100 block of Winchester Road.

Video surveillance showed the same suspect and vehicle as the other previous burglaries, police said.

According to the affidavit, a safe and cash in the amount of $2,616 were stolen from Subway.

Assorted phone charges/cases, a cash register, cologne and drinks were stolen from the other business, in the amount of $980.

Police located the grey Volvo at 76 E. Rollins on March 22 and arrested the suspect, identified as Orlando Mcadory.

Mcadory initially admitted to breaking into the fast food restaurants for food and cash registers, but later recanting his statement about taking cash registers from the businesses, the affidavit said.

He also admitted to shoplifting a battery from the auto parts store, police said.

He’s charged with nine counts of Buglary-Building, eight counts Theft of Property, and Vandalism, records show.

