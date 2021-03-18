Man allegedly strikes pole in Watertown, flees on foot

Mar. 18—WATERTOWN — City police have a man in custody after he allegedly struck a telephone pole with his vehicle near Washington Street. He then allegedly ran away on foot.

At about 12:42 p.m., the man struck the pole near Washington and Haley streets, exited the vehicle and then began running toward Public Square, according to city police.

The man was detained by police a short distance from the crash scene and is now in custody. City police are investigating charges of fleeing the scene and possibly impaired driving.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.