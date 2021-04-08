Man allegedly swipes keys, takes vehicle

Apr. 8—A man walked into a Conyngham home and plucked keys from the owner's hands before taking off in his minivan April 4, court papers say.

He and the vehicle were found in Schuylkill County that same day.

James L. Crawley, 27, with a last known address in Berwick, now faces felonies for burglary, robbery and theft by state police at Hazleton. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of motor vehicles.

Crawley was denied bail April 4 by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp., who said he was a flight risk.

According to arrest papers:

A man living at 395 S. Main St. said he was sitting inside his home when a stranger, later identified as Crawley, opened his screen door and entered without permission, saying his father had a heart attack and he needed to get to the hospital.

The resident, in a state of confusion, took his keys from his pants pocket and the intruder grabbed them from his hand. The man followed Crawley outside and watched Crawley get into his 2005 Buick Terraza and flee the area, hitting a utility pole as he left.

He was last spotted heading south on Route 93, but around 5 p.m. a Frackville police officer was flagged down by the driver of the Terraza with a smashed out rear window at Broad and Oak streets. The man entered Turkey Hill, telling the officer he was having a heart attack and needed an ambulance.

The officer later identified the man as Crawley and the vehicle owner later identified Crawley as the man who took his Terraza.

Contact the writer:

achristman@standardspeaker

.com; 570-501-3584