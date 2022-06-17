Man allegedly swung axe at someone’s head twice at Hickory Hill lounge, police say

A man was arrested for swinging an axe at someone’s head twice at a Hookah lounge.

On Jun. 15 at approximately 6:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call at Spades Cafe and Hookah Lounge, which is in the 3700 block of Malco Way.

A man was being held down on the ground by several people when police arrived.

Jalen Hudson was also seen with a cut on the right side of his face and another on the back of his head, according to MPD.

Hudson and others told MPD, that the man held down, later identified as Ryan Kellerhouse, walked into the business with an axe.

Kellerhouse approached Hudson and swung twice at Hudson’s head without warning, according to an affidavit.

After swinging, Kellerhouse dropped the axe and fled the scene on foot, but was chased down by witnesses until police arrived.

Ryan Kellerhouse was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Kellerhouse is due in court on Jun. 21.

