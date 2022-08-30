Man allegedly threatened, harrassed professor at University of Memphis, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening his professor at the University of Memphis (U of M).

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), on April 2, Michael Difillippo sent his professor 10 emails from his student account that included profanity and threats of bodily harm.

In the emails, he reportedly said he could find out where the professor lived and would physically assault her.

Difillippo, 30, is charged with harassment and assault, records show.

His bond was set at $1,500.

