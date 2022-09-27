Man who allegedly threatened to kill another man in Pottsville waives right to preliminary hearing

Sep. 27—POTTSVILLE — A Pottsville man charged with threatening to kill another man earlier this month waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

Jack Edward Casella, 33, who is currently homeless, was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley on one count each of terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges were filed by Pottsville police Patrolman Timothy Youse.

Casella, by waiving his right to a hearing, will now answer to both charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can enter a guilty plea or plead not guilty and request a trial.

The defendant appeared before the district court by videoconference from the Schuylkill County Prison.

Casella has been held on $5,000 straight cash bail since the time of his arrest the day of the incident, Sept. 22, around 12:20 p.m. at 1020 W. Market St.

According to paperwork filed with the court, Youse said he was called to the address for a report of a theft and spoke with Casella, who said that a man he identified as David Herman stole his belongings from the rear of the property.

During the investigation, Casella began making statements that were captured on body cameras that he would assault and kill Herman, Youse said.

The officer left to find Herman, and when he returned, he could see and hear Casella yelling at Herman at 1013 W. Market St., according to Youse.

When interviewed, Herman said that Casella was threatening him and that he believed the threats were credible because Casella had been threatening him for more than a week, Youse said.

As officers tried to speak with Casella, he continued to threaten to assault and kill Herman, even as police tried to de-escalate the situation, Youse said.

In addition, Casella said officers should arrest him because he was going after Herman, according to Youse.

The officer said that Casella was arrested and had in his possession a smoking pipe with burnt residue on it.