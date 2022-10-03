Man allegedly threatened to kill ex-girlfriend at U-Haul site after kidnapping her

A man was arrested after kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend, then threatening to kill her at a local U-Haul site, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On Sept. 29, a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her in her vehicle while it was parked outside a residence in the 2700 block of Claudette Road.

The suspect, identified as Gershun Freeman, 33, allegedly punched the woman several times in the face.

According to an affidavit. Freeman then got out of the passenger side, walked around the driver’s side, and punched the woman several more times.

The woman got out, and Freeman drove off in the car.

Records show he returned a few seconds later and dragged the woman by her hair, forcing her into the passenger side of the car.

According to the affidavit, he took her to a U-Haul location in the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway, where he threatened to kill her and put her in an empty U-Haul truck.

Freeman allegedly dragged the victim out of the car and began kicking her in the ribs.

He then left on foot while the victim drove herself to a nearby police station, MPD said.

The woman suffered two broken teeth, swelling and bruising on her face, a bite on her nose, and bruised ribs.

She identified Freeman as the man who assaulted her and gave a written statement.

He’s charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault, records show.

