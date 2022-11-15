Man allegedly threatened landlord with shotgun

Nov. 15—A Flathead County man is behind bars after allegedly leveling a shotgun at his landlord over the weekend.

John Raymond Welzel, 34, faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court. He was booked into the county jail on Nov. 13, the same day as the alleged confrontation.

His arrest came after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance involving a firearm on Canyon View about 3:27 p.m. According to court documents, deputies met with the victim, who said he and Welzel got into a "heated" argument in the latter's camper.

During the disagreement Welzel grabbed a shotgun and aimed it at his landlord, court documents said.

"I am going to kill you," he allegedly told the victim.

The victim grabbed the barrel and disarmed Welzel, according to court documents. He then tossed it out of the camper. Arriving deputies found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun at the scene, court documents said.

Welzel is expected in district court on Nov. 23 for his arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

