Man allegedly threatened MPD officer with knife while intoxicated, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer with a knife while intoxicated.

On Sept. 20 around 6 p.m., a Memphis Police (MPD) officer responded to a scene in the 300 block of Buntyn.

According to an affidavit, a woman had called police about her fiance, identified as Willie Cain.

Cain was reportedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at their home.

The officer saw Cain walking toward him with his hand behind his back and gave verbal commands for him to show his hands, the affidavit said.

Cain refused and kept walking toward the officer, at which point the officer used a Taser.

Cain allegedly had a kitchen knife in his hands, records show.

He then said, “You are going to have to kill me,” according to the affidavit.

The officer told Cain to drop the knife, but Cain kept walking toward him.

He was tased again, at which point the officer was able to subdue him and take him into custody.

Cain was taken to the hospital before being transported downtown for questioning but he was too intoxicated to be interviewed, police said.

He was then taken to 201 Poplar.

Cain is charged with Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, records show.

