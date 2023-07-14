Man who allegedly threatened people with gun arrested after standoff with police in Worcester

A man who allegedly threatened multiple people with a gun in Worcester Friday was arrested after a lengthy standoff with police, authorities say.

Police first received a call for a man threatening people with a handgun in the area of Culver Street shortly after noon. Responding officers found a man running on Dorchester Street holding a handgun.

Worcester police say they ordered the man to get on the ground and drop the gun but he refused, instead sitting behind a parked car on Cutler Street.

After setting up a perimeter, police say they attempted to de-escalate the situation. At one point, the man pointed the gun at officers but did not fire, according to authorities. Police say he also placed the handgun on the ground once but refused to move away from it and eventually picked it up again.

After around two hours of negotiation, police say the man deposited the gun on a nearby porch around 2:17 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Other residents inside the building were evacuated.

An initial investigation determined the man had threatened multiple people with the gun before entering the building, police say.

The man is facing three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm), and charges of kidnapping while armed with a firearm, intimidation of a witness, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, threatening to commit a crime, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

The suspect has not been identified due to the initial domestic nature of the call, Worcester police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

