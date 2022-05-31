Man allegedly threatened to rape and kill worker while exposing himself at local restaurant

A man is behind bars after allegedly exposing himself and threatening to rape and kill a worker at a local restaurant.

The incident happened May 30 at Red Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar, 1433 Union Ave.

When Memphis Police officers arrived, they encountered a man, identified as Jordan Demilt, 30, who was screaming that he raped women and could ‘satisfy anyone’s wife,’ according to an affidavit.

Officers immediately detained Demilt and placed him in the back of a squad car.

He began hitting his head on the glass, but stopped when officers began talking to him.

An employee at Red Hook told police she was leaving with a coworker when Demilt jumped out from behind a dumpster with his genitals exposed, the affidavit said.

According to police, Demilt walked toward the employee while masturbating.

She told police he threatened to kill her and rape her while using the ‘N’ word multiple times, the affidavit said.

Demilt then allegedly picked up a rock and threw it at her, hitting her in the nose.

The coworker called 911 during the incident.

Police said Demilt continued to talk about raping women and call himself a rapist while in custody.

He was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with Aggravated Assault and Indecent Exposure.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: