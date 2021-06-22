Man allegedly threatened St. James hospital employee

Jun. 22—ST. JAMES — A former patient allegedly made multiple threats toward an employee at the St. James hospital during a phone call Sunday.

Douglas Frederick Gratz, 60, of St. James, made multiple calls to the Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James seeking to talk to a doctor he had not seen since 2019, according to a court complaint.

During the fifth call Gratz allegedly threatened an employee four times, including telling her he would set her on fire and would hold her under water until she stopped moving.

Gratz told an investigating police officer he was upset with the hospital but denied threatening anyone.

Gratz was charged with felony counts of threats and harassment Monday in Watonwan County District Court.

He has multiple prior convictions for threats, harassment and stalking.