Man allegedly threatens officers during city traffic stop

Nov. 24—CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly threatened officers during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Liberty Street Wednesday remains jailed without bond, Cumberland Police said.

Zachary Jordan Crawford, 26, reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle and told officers "he was going to get a weapon" and began reaching into the passenger area of his vehicle where police found an "AK-47-style airsoft gun."

Crawford was charged with threat of mass violence, conceal a dangerous weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and failure to obey, police said.

Crawford was ordered held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing Monday in district court.