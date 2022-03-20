Man allegedly threatens to shoot another in the leg during Bellingham parking lot dispute

Less than a month after reportedly shooting himself in the leg, a Burlington man allegedly threatened to shoot another man’s leg during a dispute in a Bellingham parking lot.

Almost two weeks after the parking lot incident, he reportedly sped away from Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies on Guide Meridian at speeds well over 100 mph, narrowly missing crashing into several other vehicles in the process.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on March 11 booked Dustin Tyler Owen, 34, into Whatcom County Jail, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Whatcom County Superior County Superior Court documents show Owen was charged with second-degree assault and attempting to elude police vehicles and a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 1.

Brandishing incident

Bellingham Police were called at approximately 12:08 p.m. Feb. 4 to the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Meridian Street for the report of a man in a blue 2002 Mercury Cougar pulling a gun and pointing it at the victim, who then called 911, documents state.

The victim told officers that he saw the Cougar backing out of a parking spot, but it appeared the driver was nodding off, according to documents. The victim reported there was enough room behind the Cougar, so he drove around, tooted his horn to alert the driver of the Cougar and parked in another spot.

The driver of the Cougar, who was later identified as Owen, then drove up to the victim and made a comment about the victim parking in a handicap spot, documents state, to which the victim said he was having a bad day.

The victim said Owen then threatened to shoot him in the leg, asking the victim which leg he wanted to be shot, according to documents, and when the victim asked Owen if he had a gun, Owen pulled it out and pointed it toward the victim. The victim told Owen to do what he needed to do, called 911 and Owen drove off southbound on Meridian.

Police tracked the Cougar to Owen and the victim positively identified him in a photo lineup, documents state.

Eluding police

Nearly two weeks later at approximately 11:49 p.m. Feb. 17, a Bellingham Police officer attempted to stop Owen in the Cougar in the 4300 block of Meridian Street, according to court documents. The officer reported being able to clearly see Owen and a female passenger in the car at the time.

Owen reportedly sped away northbound on Cordata Way with his lights off, documents state.

A deputy spotted the Cougar at approximately 11:55 p.m. southbound on Aldrich Road, documents state. After the deputy caught up to him, Owen’s car reportedly was seen swerving back and forth over the centerline, driving at speeds double the speed limit and turning his headlights off.

Deputies activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a stop after Owen turned on Hovander Road, according to documents, but Owen did not stop and reportedly continued to drive recklessly, running stop signs and traffic lights and at one point driving through a yard to get back on the road, before swerving at law enforcement vehicles in a cul-de-sac.

Owen eventually turned southbound on Guide Meridian and accelerated to speeds faster than 100 mph, according to documents, and deputies terminated the pursuit after the Cougar narrowly missed another car.

As deputies continued to follow at a distance, they reported seeing Owen’s car miss at least two other cars, nearly hitting one head-on while traveling in excess of 100 mph, documents state.

Criminal history

Court records show Owen was already awaiting arraignment later this month on multiple charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for a Jan. 8 incident in which he reportedly shot himself hotel in the leg while in the hallway of a Bellingham hotel and police found him with five guns, 140 fentanyl pills and small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Owen also is scheduled to stand trial on May 16 in Whatcom County Superior Court on multiple charges robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence from incidents that occurred in September and December.

Court records show he has previous convictions for assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance in Whatcom County.