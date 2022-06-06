Man allegedly took $13K of phones from UPS

UPDATE: Woods was ordered in 2016 to serve two years of conditional discharge and not reoffend during that period or risk time in jail.

A Louisville man was arrested after police said he admitted to taking more than $13,000 worth of phones from UPS.

Dezmon Woods,18, was apprehended after a witness reported to police that thefts had taken place at the UPS in the 900 block of Grade Lane, according to an arrest citation.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the store around noon Wednesday, and Woods admitted he stole 16 or more cell phones since early June, police said. The estimated total of loss was $13,563.98.

No other information was provided in the post-arrest complaint.

Woods was arrested around 7 p.m. and charged with theft by unlawful taking from a building of items worth more than $10,000, a felony, court records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson County District Court on Monday.

