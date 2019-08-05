Man allegedly tries to rob bank in Cleveland, gets caught after leaving a note with his name, address

An Ohio man accused of robbing a bank was caught by police last week after he made a pretty unfortunate mistake.

He left behind his name and address.

Police said Michael Harrell, 54, walked into a U.S. Bank in Cleveland on the morning of Monday, July 29, according to WJW. Harrell then presented the teller with a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

There was just one problem: The note was written on a document Harrell had received from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), and it contained both his full name and home address.

"When the teller took the note and looked at it and looked at the other side, she saw his name; he had used a note that he had used earlier at the BMV and it had his name on it," special agent Vicki Anderson of the FBI's Cleveland office told WVIB.

Harrell, who was reportedly a regular at the bank, left a simple message for the bank.

"This is a robbery. Don't get nobody hurt," the robbery note said.

The teller gave Harrell $206 and called the police. Anderson said the teller was shocked by Harrell's mistake.

"She actually even referred to him as Michael," Anderson told WVIB. "Gave him the money and called him Michael and then notified law enforcement."

Harrell was arrested last week, but it's unclear if charges have been filed against him.