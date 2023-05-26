Man allegedly vandalizes Koppel police department 2 days after charges filed against him

A Beaver County man who was charged days ago for driving his pickup truck through multiple properties in Koppel has been charged for allegedly vandalizing the police department.

The vandalism took place around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said Daniel Hays threw a lawn ornament through the window of the department. It is believed that this was in retaliation for his previous arrest.

Hays is now in custody.

Pennsylvania State police are handling the investigation.

