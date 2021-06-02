Man allowed to test ride a $6,374.73 bicycle, never came back, Southlake police say

A man asked REI employees if he could “test bike” a champagne-colored Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bicycle.

The employees said sure.

And within minutes, the man rode the $6,374.73 bike out the front door and never came back.

Southlake police asked for help to identify and capture the bike bandit who struck on May 15.

Authorities released a photograph of the suspect earlier this week taken from a business surveillance camera in hope that someone would recognize him and call police.

The theft occurred about 1:30 p.m. on May 15 at REI, 1011 E. Southlake Blvd.

The unknown man was in the store for about 45 minutes, looking at different merchandise, but he ended up in the bicycle department.

After talking to two employees, the man took the bicycle on a test run and never returned.

Southlake police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who is about 6 feet tall, clean shaven and wore gray shorts and a blue Under Armour long-sleeve shirt. A ring on his finger indicated he is married, and he didn’t have a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Southlake crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call 817-748-8915.