Man who almost hit police car faces charges

Mar. 23—HIGH POINT — A 26-year-old High Point man almost drove head-on into a police car while trying to speed away from officers outside a nightclub early Saturday, police said.

High Point Police Department officers went to a nightclub in the 200 block of Berkley Street about 4:30 a.m. to find Courtney Tyreek Baskins, 26, who was wanted on charges of felonious breaking and entering and felonious larceny, which included the theft of a Glock 17 handgun. Someone in the nightclub had seen Baskins wearing jewelry the person believed was stolen and contacted the police.

Officers found Baskins sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle and ordered him out. Instead, he drove off, striking a white sedan on the way out of the parking lot, police said.

Baskins drove around several vehicles parked on both sides of the narrow road, almost striking a police vehicle head-on, as he went south on Berkley, sometimes off-road and on the left side of the road, police said.

The car became stuck in a ditch at the bottom of the street, where Baskins jumped out of the driver's side window and tried to run away, but officers were able to take him into custody, police said.

A stolen 9 mm semiautomatic handgun with a loaded magazine was on the driver's side floorboard of the car, police said. Two additional loaded handguns were found discarded outside of the nightclub.

Police say 11 grams of cocaine and 34 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, were found in Baskins' possession.

Baskins was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for drug activity, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of stolen property, felony flee to elude and possession of oxycodone pills.

His bonds were set at a total of $15,400 secured.

The reportedly stolen jewelry was removed from Baskins' possession and logged in as confiscated property pending its identification from the original victim.